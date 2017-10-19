Jack Owens: Leigh Centurions sign former St Helens full-back

Jack Owens made 33 appearances for St Helens

Leigh Centurions have signed former St Helens full-back Jack Owens on a one-year contract for the 2018 season.

The 23-year-old began his career with hometown club Widnes and went on to play 66 games for the Vikings before joining St Helens at the end of 2015.

"I remember Jack bursting on the scene and since then he has already made nearly 100 Super League appearances," head coach Neil Jukes said.

"He's an adaptable and quality back who has a burning desire to achieve more."

Owens is the second player to sign for the club in as many days following the arrival of former Castleford Tigers second-row Kevin Larroyer.