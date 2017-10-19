Scotland to give new caps a chance against New South Wales Country XIII

Steve McCormack has not yet decided which of his top players will be involved

Rugby League World Cup Host nations: Australia, New Zealand & Papua New Guinea Dates: 27 October-2 December Coverage: All England matches live on BBC TV, plus highlights of all other matches. Also live commentary on BBC Radio 5 live and online

Scotland coach Steve McCormack could give as many as eight uncapped players a chance to press their World Cup claims in Friday's warm-up game.

The Bravehearts take on a New South Wales Country XIII that battled bravely before going down to Samoa a week ago.

"They look a decent side and they will give us a good test," McCormack said.

"It will be a good chance for some of these younger players to stake a claim for a spot against Tonga the week after."

McCormack will use Friday's game to finalise his line-up to face Tonga in their opening Group B game in Cairns on Sunday week and has not decided how many of his first choices will play on Friday.

The Tongans are expected to mount a strong challenge for a semi-final spot after their high-profile recruitment headed by New Zealand loose forward Jason Taumalolo and Australia prop Andrew Fifita.

Those moves raised the eyebrows of some in the rugby league world but did not come as a surprise to McCormack.

"It's a World Cup, so every team is going to be world class," he said ahead of Friday's game in Ballina. "It was probably expected.

"Obviously we do our homework and look at individuals, but our emphasis has always been on making sure we play to the best of our ability.

New South Wales Country XIII host the Scots in Ballina

"When we've done that, we've generally gone OK.

"All four teams in our group are world-class teams. We play New Zealand in Christchurch, which for us is a fantastic opportunity.

"For me, playing New Zealand in New Zealand is still one of the biggest tests in rugby league."

The game in Christchurch on 4 November will give New Zealand the chance to atone for their shock 18-18 draw against the Bravehearts in the Four Nations Series in Workington in November, and McCormack is expecting a different Kiwi side.

"We really enjoyed our Four Nations campaign last year," McCormack said. "I thought we got better as the tournament went on, but we're expecting New Zealand to be at their best and we're preparing for that.

"The game in Workington was a big day for us. We deserved everything we got out of that game.

"We're aware that we're going to be up against a tougher and better New Zealand team in Christchurch.

"All our emphasis is on Tonga first and we'll do our prep work on New Zealand and Samoa after that.

"We've got a fair bit of travelling in our group as well, which is exciting. A lot of countries might be worried about that, but we're embracing it."