Louis Anderson and Laurent Belmas sign new Catalans Dragons deals

Louis Anderson helped Catalans to victory and Super League survival in the Million Pound Game.

Ex-New Zealand back-rower Louis Anderson and prop Laurent Belmas have signed new deals with Catalans Dragons.

Anderson, 32, has played 119 games, scoring 33 tries, since moving from Warrington in 2012 and has agreed a new one-year contract.

France prop Belmas, 20, who has signed a two-year deal, made his first-grade debut against Huddersfield in April.

"I am delighted with the re-signing of both Louis and Lambert," head coach Steve McNamara said.

"Louis has been tremendous for the club and even at the later stage of his career is in outstanding physical shape.

"Lambert is a young man with huge potential, his development is something I am really looking forward to playing a part in."

Catalans Dragons retained their Super League status with a hard-fought Million Pound Game victory against Leigh Centurions last month.