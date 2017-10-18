Jamie Ellis: Castleford Tigers re-sign half-back from Huddersfield Giants

Jamie Ellis
Jamie Ellis helped Hull KR secure an immediate return to Super League in 2017

Castleford Tigers have re-signed half-back Jamie Ellis from Huddersfield Giants on a three-year deal.

Ellis, 28, spent two-and-a-half years with the Tigers between 2012 and 2014.

He was loaned to Hull KR last season, helping them win promotion back to Super League.

"Since I've been away from Castleford I've become a bit of a fan and I've really enjoyed watching all of the success that has come to the club," he told the club website.

