Leon Pryce: Workington Town at 'right level' for first coaching role

Leon Pryce has experience of Test rugby league with Great Britain and England

Former Great Britain stand-off Leon Pryce says League One side Workington Town are the "right level" to begin his coaching career, following his appointment to replace Dave Clark.

Pryce, 36, enjoyed a stellar playing career, winning Super League, Challenge Cup and World Club Challenge honours in spells at Bradford and St Helens.

The ex-Catalans and Hull playmaker retired as a player in 2017.

"I know the people are passionate about rugby," Pryce told BBC Radio Cumbria.

"It's going to take a lot [to get started], I'm new to the job but I've been training in rugby league every day since I was 15, so if I don't know what I'm doing there is something wrong with me. It's the right level to start."

With international experience of Tri-Nations and World Cup squads, plus elite level rugby based in the UK and in France, Pryce has been involved at the highest level of the sport.

Life at part-time Town will be a different experience, as will the responsibilities of assembling a squad to challenge for promotion.

Town made the play-offs in 2017 but ended up bottom of their Super 8s section.

"I'm used to being full-time and all the luxuries, but these boys have to work all day," Pryce added.

"I also know it's difficult to get people to come up here, it's a decent drive from Leeds or Wigan or whatever.

"We'll sit down and make a plan, move forward pretty quickly and hopefully by November time we'll have a good, strong squad ready to play."