Leon Pryce: Workington Town at 'right level' for first coaching role

Leon Pryce tackled by Luke O'Donnell and Jason Ryles
Leon Pryce has experience of Test rugby league with Great Britain and England

Former Great Britain stand-off Leon Pryce says League One side Workington Town are the "right level" to begin his coaching career, following his appointment to replace Dave Clark.

Pryce, 36, enjoyed a stellar playing career, winning Super League, Challenge Cup and World Club Challenge honours in spells at Bradford and St Helens.

The ex-Catalans and Hull playmaker retired as a player in 2017.

"I know the people are passionate about rugby," Pryce told BBC Radio Cumbria.

"It's going to take a lot [to get started], I'm new to the job but I've been training in rugby league every day since I was 15, so if I don't know what I'm doing there is something wrong with me. It's the right level to start."

With international experience of Tri-Nations and World Cup squads, plus elite level rugby based in the UK and in France, Pryce has been involved at the highest level of the sport.

Life at part-time Town will be a different experience, as will the responsibilities of assembling a squad to challenge for promotion.

Town made the play-offs in 2017 but ended up bottom of their Super 8s section.

"I'm used to being full-time and all the luxuries, but these boys have to work all day," Pryce added.

"I also know it's difficult to get people to come up here, it's a decent drive from Leeds or Wigan or whatever.

"We'll sit down and make a plan, move forward pretty quickly and hopefully by November time we'll have a good, strong squad ready to play."

