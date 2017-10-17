Leeds Rhinos back-rower Stevie Ward tells BBC Look North their Grand Final win against Castleford will help him cope with the disappointment not being involved in the World Cup with England because of injury.

The 23-year-old missed the 2015 Grand Final triumph against Wigan with a serious knee injury and it looked like a shoulder problem would deny him again this year, but he played through the pain barrier to pick up a coveted winner's ring.

Unfortunately, the need for rehabilitation meant Ward could not take his place in England's squad for the World Cup, which starts on 27 October.