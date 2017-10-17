Morgan Knowles: St Helens and Wales loose forward signs new contract

Morgan Knowles made 30 appearances for St Helens last season

St Helens loose forward Morgan Knowles has signed a new deal to keep him with the Super League club until 2021.

The 20-year-old has made 54 appearances for Saints since his Super League debut in a 44-10 defeat by Salford Red Devils in February 2016.

Wales international Knowles is part of John Kear's squad for the forthcoming Rugby League World Cup.

"I'm really pleased to extend my stay at the club. I've enjoyed every minute of my time here," Knowles said.

"Although my thoughts are now with Wales and the World Cup, I am already looking forward to next season and the years beyond."

Knowles was nominated for the Super League Young Player of the Year award for the 2017 season - and helped Saints to the Super League semi-finals.

"Since I joined the club I have been impressed with his work rate, ability to adapt and total commitment to his game and teammates," head coach Justin Holbrook said.

"His nomination for Young Player of the Year was recognition of these attributes and I am really looking forward to watching him continue to develop over the next four seasons."