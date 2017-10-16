Larne Patrick: Leigh Centurions sign forward from Castleford Tigers

Larne Patrick made just seven appearances for Castleford in 2017

Leigh Centurions have signed forward Larne Patrick from Castleford Tigers on a two-year contract.

The 28-year-old former Huddersfield Giants prop has played 200 games since making his Super League debut in 2009 and has scored 37 tries.

"He's a big, powerful, explosive middle who will really add to the dynamics of the team," head coach Neil Jukes said.

"He comes with a wealth of experience and values inherited from playing for Huddersfield, Wigan and Castleford."