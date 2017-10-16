Leon Pryce: Workington appoint ex-England international as head coach

Leon Pryce with Workington chairman Garry Mounsey

Third-tier club Workington Town have appointed former England international Leon Pryce as their new head coach.

The 36-year-old, who has signed a two-year contract, played for Bradford, St Helens, Catalans and Hull FC.

Pryce said: "It's good to get a chance in coaching. I've only been retired for six months, so it's nice to get the opportunity so early.

"It's maybe sooner than what I expected to get my first coaching job, but I think it's the right opportunity."

Pryce made seven England appearances and won 17 Great Britain caps, while domestically he reached nine Grand Finals, winning four of them, and also having success in five of the six Challenge Cup finals he played in.

Town chairman Garry Mounsey said: "We were all impressed with Leon's vision for the club and it goes without saying that we share his ambitions.

"He is very articulate and has a deeply impressive knowledge of the game. We are confident that he will have the team playing a brand of rugby that will be very popular with the fans.

"After a season of rebuilding in 2017, we are keen to move forward again. We enjoyed three successful seasons in the Championship so we are aware of what Workington Town is capable of.

"Having a man like Leon at the helm is the way forward for us."