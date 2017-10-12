BBC Sport - Regan Grace: St Helens wing reflects on a breakthrough season and playing for Wales in the World Cup
Regan Grace: From union heartland to lighting up rugby league
A try on his debut in a derby, coming within minutes of a Grand Final and selection for his country for a World Cup - Regan Grace reflects on his first season after making the switch from rugby union to rugby league with St Helens.
