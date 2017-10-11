Wigan Warriors sign forward Gabriel Hamlin from South Sydney Rabbitohs

Warriors head coach Shaun Wane saw his side whitewashed 32-0 by Wakefield in their final game of the season

Wigan Warriors have signed highly-rated forward Gabriel Hamlin from South Sydney Rabbitohs.

The 20-year-old was recommended to Wigan by contacts in Australia.

Warriors head coach Shaun Wane said: " We are always on the lookout for talented players with a good attitude and a real determination to improve.

"We all believe that Gabriel is a talented forward who can really fulfil his potential here at Wigan. We can't wait to have him join us."

Hamlin, who has made 47 appearances for the Rabbitohs' Under-20s side and can play as a prop or loose forward, will join up with his new team-mates when pre-season begins in November.

"I'm really excited about joining Wigan and I'm flattered that they think me worthy of this opportunity. I intend making the most of this chance," he said.

"I watch Super League regularly and I am prepared for the challenge that awaits."

Wigan finished fifth in the Super League this season and were World Club Challenge winners in February.