Jodie Cunningham: England vice captain says World Cup win can boost women's sport

Jodie Cunningham played for England at the 2013 Women's Rugby League World Cup

England women's rugby league vice-captain Jodie Cunningham says winning the Women's Rugby League World Cup could boost women's sport.

The 24-year-old Thatto Heath St Helens winger travels to the World Cup after missing their England's tour to France earlier in 2017 through injury.

England face Papua New Guinea in their first game on 16 November.

"For us, this is massive. The women's game has grown so much in the last 12 months," she told BBC Radio Merseyside.

"It's only going up and up and I think this Women's World Cup will promote that and bringing back the trophy would really make the difference."

Cunningham has helped Thatto Heath to a Grand Final win last season, as well as a Challenge Cup title and European Club Championship and is pleased to see the profile of the game is growing.

She continued: "Women's rugby league is definitely making strides. Even in the last three or four months, the coverage we've got for the Challenge Cup and Grand Final was more than I've ever experienced in my playing career.

"In Australia it's huge and it's fantastic for everyone involved. It will be a big incentive to get young girls playing.

"There is always the chance they could be featuring in future World Cups."