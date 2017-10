Colton Roche started his career with Leeds Rhinos but never appeared for the Headingley side

Huddersfield Giants have signed Bradford Bulls forward Colton Roche on a two-year deal.

The 24-year-old Ireland international has also had spells with Sheffield Eagles, Featherstone Rovers and York City Knights.

"When Huddersfield contacted my agent I couldn't think of a better move," he told BBC Radio Leeds.

"It's great to get a chance at Super League and I can't wait to get stuck into pre-season."