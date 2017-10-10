Peter Mata'utia: Leigh Centurions sign Samoa centre from Newcastle Knights

Peter Mata'utia (right) will be part of the Samoa squad at the forthcoming World Cup

Leigh Centurions have signed Samoa international centre Peter Mata'utia on a three-year contract from NRL side Newcastle Knights.

The 26-year-old was ever-present for the Knights in 2017, scoring seven tries in 24 appearances.

Mata'utia, the eldest of four brothers to play for the Knights, has had two spells with the club either side of two years with St George Illawarra Dragons.

"This is a significant signing for the club," said Leigh owner Derek Beaumont.

"Peter is a proven quality NRL player who has been ever-present this season and has plenty of energy in his game. He has age on his side and will add a lot to the squad.

"Although Peter joins us in the Championship he is aware of our club's ambitions and his signing is indicative of his belief in that vision."