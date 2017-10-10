Andrew Henderson: Warrington appoint London Broncos boss as assistant coach

Andrew Henderson was coach of Sheffield Hallam Eagles prior to joining London Broncos

Warrington Wolves have appointed London Broncos boss Andrew Henderson as assistant to newly-appointed head coach Steve Price.

The 28-year-old former Castleford and Sheffield hooker has been head coach at the Broncos since the start of 2015.

He led them to the Qualifiers in 2016 and 2017 and was recently named Championship Coach of the Year.

"My experience at London has given me good grounding for this next step in my career," Henderson said.

"I've learnt a lot and thoroughly enjoyed my time at the Broncos, getting them back to a credible stage for them to be able to now kick on.

"However, I feel the time is right for me to move to the next level in this role. I can only thank London Broncos chairman David Hughes for giving me the opportunity and supporting me now in this move."

Henderson joins a new look coaching structure at the Halliwell Jones Stadium, with Price appointed head coach after Tony Smith left the Super League club.