BBC Sport - 'Don't mess about with drugs' says Leeds head coach Brian McDermott after Zak Hardaker's ban

'Don't mess about with drugs' - McDermott

Leeds Rhinos head coach Brian McDermott says he hopes Zak Hardaker can 'pull through' after testing positive for cocaine.

Read more: Castleford full-back Hardaker banned after positive drugs test

