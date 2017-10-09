BBC Sport - 'Don't mess about with drugs' says Leeds head coach Brian McDermott after Zak Hardaker's ban
'Don't mess about with drugs' - McDermott
- From the section Rugby League
Leeds Rhinos head coach Brian McDermott says he hopes Zak Hardaker can 'pull through' after testing positive for cocaine.
Read more: Castleford full-back Hardaker banned after positive drugs test
