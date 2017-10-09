Women's Rugby League World Cup: England name 10 Bradford Bulls players

From the section

Bradford Bulls claimed a league and cup double this season after going the full campaign unbeaten

England have named 10 Bradford Bulls players in their 23-strong squad for the Women's Rugby League World Cup.

The Bulls beat Featherstone in the inaugural Women's Super League Grand Final and also won the domestic cup.

England are in the same group as Papua New Guinea Orchids, Australian Jillaroos and The Cook Islands.

For the first time, the women's final will be played as the curtain-raiser to the men's final, at Brisbane's Suncorp Stadium on 2 December.

England Women's squad:

Amy Hardcastle (Bradford Bulls), Andrea Dobson (Featherstone Rovers), Beth Sutcliffe, Charlotte Booth, Claire Garner (all Bradford Bulls), Danielle Bound (Thatto Heath St Helens), Danika Priim (Bradford Bulls), Emily Rudge (Thatto Heath St Helens), Emma Slowe (Featherstone Rovers), Faye Gaskin, Jenny Welsby (both Thatto Heath St Helens), Jessica Courtman (Bradford Bulls), Jodie Cunningham (Thatto Heath St Helens), Katherine Hepworth (Castleford Tigers), Kayleigh Bulman (Featherstone Rovers), Kirsty Moroney, Lois Forsell (both Bradford Bulls), Rachel Thompson (Thatto Heath St Helens), Rhiannon Marshall, Sarah Dunn (both Featherstone Rovers), Shona Hoyle, Stacey White (both Bradford Bulls), Tara-Jane Stanley (Thatto Heath St Helens).

England fixtures:

To be played at Southern Cross Stadium, New South Wales

16 November: Papua New Guinea Orchids (kick-off 09:30 BST)

19 November: Australian Jillaroos (04:45 BST)

22 November: The Cook Islands (04:45 BST)

26 November: Semi-finals

To be played at Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane

2 December: Final