Belinda Sleeman to be first female match official at Rugby League World Cup

Belinda Sleeman was a touch judge in the NRL this season, including in the Queensland Cup final

Australia's Belinda Sleeman is set to be the first woman to officiate at the Rugby League World Cup.

Sleeman is one of 26 match officials selected for the 2017 tournament, which begins in Melbourne on 27 October.

She was the first woman to officiate in a Test match - as a touch judge when Fiji faced Tonga in May.

Last month she and Kasey Badger were the first female officials appointed to a rugby league finals match - the NRL decider between Manly and Penrith.

That same weekend, Bibiana Steinhaus became the first female referee in German football's top division, while Alhambra Nievas and Joy Neville will both take charge of men's international rugby union matches this year.

On Sunday, Australia's Claire Polosak become the first woman to be an on-field umpire in a men's domestic fixture as she stood in the limited-overs match between New South Wales and a Cricket Australia XI.