BBC Sport - Grand Final 2017: McGuire stars as Leeds make Grand Final history

McGuire stars as Leeds make Grand Final history

Danny McGuire scores two tries in his final game for Leeds Rhinos as they beat Castleford Tigers 24-6 to win a record eighth Super League Grand Final.

REPORT: Castleford 6-24 Leeds

McGuire stars as Leeds make Grand Final history

