Rugby League World Cup: Ireland name squad

Brad Singleton
Singleton is part of the Leeds Rhinos squad to reach the Grand Final
Rugby League World Cup on the BBC
Venues: Australia, New Zealand and Papua New Guinea
Dates: 27 October to 2 December
Coverage: Watch live coverage and highlights on BBC TV, Connected TV, online & the BBC Sport app and listen to live commentary on BBC Radio 5 live.

Ireland boss Mark Aston has named his squad for the 2017 World Cup, which starts on 27 October.

Liam Finn will be captain, with Scott Grix as his understudy, and James Hasson is also included.

Brad Singleton, who has helped Leeds Rhinos to the Super League Grand Final, is also in the squad.

Ireland start the tournament with a game against Italy on 29 October before matches against Papua New Guinea (5 November) and Wales (12 November).

Ireland squad: 1. Liam Finn (Wakefield Wildcats), 2. Scott Grix (Wakefield Wildcats), 3. James Hasson (Wakefield Wildcats), 4. Kyle Amor (St. Helens), 5. Liam Kay (Toronto Wolf Pack), 6. Will Hope (Sheffield Eagles), 7. Oliver Roberts (Huddersfield Giants), 8. Ed Chamberlain (Widnes Vikings), 9. George King (Warrington Wolves), 10. Toby King (Warrington Wolves), 11. Joe Keyes (Bradford Bulls) 12. Joe Philbin (Warrington Wolves), 13. Jack Higginson (Wigan Warriors), 14. Anthony Mullally (Leeds Rhinos), 15. Tyrone McCarthy (Salford City Reds), 16. Brad Singleton (Leeds Rhinos), 17. Micky McIlorum (Wigan Warriors), 18. Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook (St. Helens), 19. Api Pewhairangi (London Broncos), 20. Matty Hadden (Rochdale Hornets), 21. Shannon McDonnell (Camden Rams), 22. Casey Dunne (Longhorns RL), 23. James Kelly (Sheffield Eagles), 24. Alan McMahon (Waterford Vikings), 25. Mikey Russell - (Travelling Reserve - Coventry Bears)

