Jordan Thompson: Leigh Centurions sign Hull FC forward

Jordan Thompson
Jordan Thompson made 28 appearances for Hull FC in the 2017 season

Leigh have signed back-row forward Jordan Thompson from Super League side Hull FC on a two-year contract.

The 26-year-old has spent four seasons with Hull and won two Challenge Cups with the Black and Whites.

"I have monitored Jordan closely for a number of years and he has played a lot of games for a top four club," Leigh coach Neil Jukes told the club website.

"He is ready to go on and achieve a lot more things in his career and has plenty of mileage in his legs."

Meanwhile, Ben Reynolds has signed a new three-year deal which will keep him with the club until November 2020.

Reynolds, 23, was Leigh's leading points-scorer during the 2017 season, scoring 158 points, kicking 63 goals and scoring eight tries in 22 games.

