Steve Price: Warrington Wolves appoint head coach on two-year deal

Super League club Warrington Wolves have appointed Steve Price as their new head coach on a two-year deal.

Price, 40, who had been assistant coach at National Rugby League side Cronulla Sharks, has taken over from Tony Smith, who left at the end of the season.

"I am excited to be heading to the UK and being part of the Warrington Wolves for 2018," Price said.

"I endeavour to build a tough and resilient team, that is attractive to watch and will enhance the Wire brand."

As assistant to Shane Flanagan at Cronulla, Price helped coach them to victory over Melbourne Storm in the 2016 NRL Grand Final.

Price, who coached the Samoa national team between 2010 and 2013, had been assistant to England coach Wayne Bennett at St George Illawarra Dragons and replaced him as head coach in 2012 before he was sacked in 2014.

"Following completion of a thorough and extensive search, we believe we have found the right man to bring success," chief executive Karl Fitzpatrick said.

"He is aware of the high expectations we have here at Warrington."

After winning the League Leaders' Shield and reaching the Challenge Cup and Grand Finals in 2016, Warrington struggled in 2017.

They were forced into the Qualifiers at the time of the Super 8s split, but won all their Qualifiers games to comfortably retain their Super League status.