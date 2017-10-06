2017 Rugby League World Cup: BBC coverage times & fixtures

Media playback is not supported on this device Australia thrash NZ to win World Cup

Rugby League World Cup on the BBC Venues: Australia, New Zealand and Papua New Guinea Dates: 27 October to 2 December Coverage: Watch live coverage and highlights on BBC TV, Connected TV, online & the BBC Sport app and listen to live commentary on BBC Radio 5 live.

BBC Sport will bring you live coverage of the Rugby League World Cup across BBC TV, radio, Connected TV and online.

There will be live TV and radio coverage of every England group game, plus a quarter-final, both semi-finals and the final. There will also be coverage of Scotland, Wales and Ireland's matches and highlights from across the tournament.

The tournament starts on 27 October as England face Australia in Melbourne, with the final in Brisbane on 2 December.

Joint hosts Australia are the holders following a dominant 34-2 victory over New Zealand at Old Trafford in 2013, crowning them world champions for a record 10th time.

England, the world's number three side, hope to go one step further after reaching the semi-finals four years ago, and face the holders, France and Lebanon in Group A.

In Group B, Scotland will face 2013 runners-up New Zealand, Samoa and Tonga while Wales and Ireland meet in a three-team Group C also containing Papua New Guinea. Fiji, United States and Italy make up Group D.

The BBC Sport website and app will feature all TV and radio coverage as well as live text commentary and reports of all matches.

Coverage times

*All times listed are BST. The BBC is not responsible for any changes to event start times. Coverage on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra and Red Button can be subject to late schedule changes.

Friday, 27 October

Australia v England

09:30-12:00, BBC One and Connected TV

10:00-12:05, BBC Radio 5 live sports extra

Australia v England Forum

12:00-12:30, Red Button and Connected TV

Saturday, 28 October

Papua New Guinea v Wales

06:00-08:00, BBC Radio 5 live sports extra

World Cup highlights

13:15-14:45, BBC One (17:30-19:00, repeated on BBC Red Button)

Sunday, 29 October

World Cup highlights

13:15-14:45, BBC Two (18:00-19:30, repeated on BBC Red Button)

Saturday, 4 November

England v Lebanon

08:00-11:00, BBC One and Connected TV (08:00-11:35, Uninterrupted coverage on Connected TV)

08:40-10:45, BBC Radio 5 live sports extra

England v Lebanon Forum

10:55-11:35, BBC Red Button and Connected TV

Sunday, 5 November

Fiji v Wales

08:30-10:35, BBC Radio 5 live sports extra

World Cup highlights

16:00-17:30, BBC Two (19:00-20:30, repeated on BBC Red Button)

Saturday, 11 November

World Cup highlights

13:15-14:00, BBC One (16:25-17:10, repeated on BBC Red Button)

Sunday, 12 November

Wales v Ireland

07:25-09:30, BBC Radio 5 live sports extra

France v England

09:00-12:00, BBC One

10:00-12:05, BBC Radio 5 live sports extra

France v England Forum

12:00-12:25, Connected TV and online

Friday, 17 November

World Cup highlights

13:00-14:00, BBC Two (repeated 21:00-22:00 on BBC Red Button)

Saturday, 18 November

World Cup highlights

13:15-14:00, BBC One

Sunday, 19 November

Quarter-final

04:30-07:30, BBC Two and online

World Cup highlights

14:00-15:30, BBC Two

Friday, 24 November

Semi-final

08:30-11:30, BBC Two

World Cup highlights

13:00-14:00, BBC Two (time TBC)

Saturday, 25 November

Semi-final

04:30-07:30, BBC One

World Cup highlights

13:15-14:00, BBC One (time TBC)

Saturday, 2 December

Final

08:30-11:00, BBC One (time TBC)

World Cup highlights

17:30-18:30, BBC Two

Further coverage details to be confirmed.

Schedule changes

All times are subject to change. The BBC is not responsible for any that may be made. Also coverage on BBC Red Button can experience late schedule changes, so details may differ from this page. Further programmes and times will appear when confirmed.

Catch-up

You can view BBC Sport output as well as listen to our radio sports programming on the BBC iPlayer.

The BBC Sport website is available via desktop, mobile, tablet and app, giving fast and easy access to the live stream, reports and on-demand highlights of the day's action. The BBC Sport app is available free on Apple and Android devices.

National and regional variations

National and regional variations have been included in this list where possible, but please check your local listings for more detailed information.