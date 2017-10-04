Ben Crooks: Leigh Centurions sign centre from Castleford following loan spell

Ben Crooks has previously played for Hull FC, Parramatta Eels and Castleford

Leigh Centurions have signed centre Ben Crooks from Super League side Castleford Tigers on a two-year deal.

The 24-year-old played 23 games for Leigh in a loan spell during 2017 and scored six tries.

"While clouded by defeat in the Million Pound Game, I have thoroughly enjoyed the on and off field experience here at the Centurions," Crooks said.

"The long-term ambitions, under owner Derek Beaumont, are clearly stated for an immediate return to Super League."