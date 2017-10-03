Grand Final: Five reasons why Castleford v Leeds will be unmissable

Wigan Warriors won the Super League Grand Final last year, beating Warrington Wolves 12-6

Super League Grand Final Venue: Old Trafford Date: Saturday 7 October Kick-off: 18:00 BST Coverage: Listen to live coverage on BBC Radio 5 live & watch highlights on Sunday on BBC Two at 17:00 BST

The 20th Grand Final takes place at Old Trafford this Saturday, and Castleford Tigers take on Leeds Rhinos to decide the champions of rugby league's Super League.

All the action will be live on BBC Radio 5 Live and there is an extensive highlights programme on BBC Two at 17:00 BST on Sunday.

BBC's rugby league correspondent Dave Woods focuses on five reasons why the match will be an unmissable listen and watch:

1. Castleford are the great entertainers

Castleford finished on 40 points, 10 points ahead of second-placed Leeds

Castleford Tigers are the sport's great entertainers. They finished 10 points clear at the top of the table, playing a flamboyant and thrilling brand of rugby league. Their points difference at the end of the regular season was +391. Nearest rivals Leeds had a points difference of +76.

Castleford's big forwards set the platform, while their backs love to move the ball about and score eye-catching tries. That was never more evident than when they smashed Leeds 66-10 back in March this year. They also blitzed St Helens in front of the BBC Sport cameras in a Challenge Cup tie in May, winning 53-10. If they can reproduce that form, there will be no holding them.

2. Leeds are the the comeback kings

Brian McDermott is the longest-serving coach in Super League

Leeds Rhinos have been impressive in turning around their fortunes. Twelve months ago they were the game's so-called "crisis club", flirting with relegation only a season after winning the treble. This year they are back where they belong.

Their coach, ex-Royal Marine Brian McDermott, was visibly emotional after last week's semi-final win against Hull. And they can entertain as well - they're capable of delighting neutrals with an unstructured style.

3. Man of Steel Luke Gale is a star

Gale helped Castleford to semi-final victory just 16 days after having his appendix removed

Just three weeks ago Gale's season seemed over when he was rushed into hospital for an emergency appendix removal. But against all the odds the scrum-half bounced back to inspire the Tigers' semi-final victory over St Helens with a try, a last-second penalty to tie the game and a golden-point, match-winning drop goal.

Gale has been a star all year and was named Man of Steel at a glitzy dinner on Tuesday. He could be the difference against the club that released him earlier in his career.

4. Burrow & McGuire can have the perfect ending

McGuire and Burrow have won the Super League Grand Final seven times in 2004, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2011, 2012 and 2015

Rob Burrow and Danny McGuire. The half-back pairing have been the heartbeat of the Leeds side since their debuts in 2001 and have racked up nearly 1000 appearances between them for the club.

Both play their last matches in blue and amber on Saturday night. Burrow is retiring, while McGuire is moving on to Hull KR. They remain potential big-match winners and the extra emotion of their big finale could swing the game Leeds' way.

5. Both teams can be history makers

Media playback is not supported on this device Sutcliffe try secures stunning win for Leeds Rhinos

Castleford are making history. It's their first Grand Final and if they win, they will become only the fifth team to win the Super League trophy. They won the League Leaders Shield a month ago, the first time a Cas team has done that since the club's inception in 1926.

But Leeds are habitual winners of the game's biggest prize, having lifted the trophy a record breaking seven times.