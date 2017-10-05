Zak Hardaker: Castleford Tigers drop full-back for Grand Final over 'breach of club rules'

Breaking news
Super League Grand Final
Venue: Old Trafford Date: Saturday, 7 October Kick-off: 18:00 BST

Castleford Tigers have left full-back Zak Hardaker out of their squad for Saturday's Grand Final against Leeds following a "breach of club rules".

England international Hardaker, 25, has been one of the stand-out players in 2017, scoring 13 tries in 30 games to help the Tigers to the Grand Final.

That form led to his nomination for the Steve Prescott Man of Steel, an award won by team-mate Luke Gale.

"The club will make no further comment at this point," a club statement said.

More to follow.

