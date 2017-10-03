Danny Richardson: St Helens half-back signs new three-year deal

Danny Richardson has scored two tries for St Helens this season

St Helens half-back Danny Richardson has signed a new three-year contract at the Super League club, with the option of a further year.

The 21-year-old made his debut in their 6-4 win against Leeds in February and played 13 games this season.

"It's an honour to sign a new contract with the club I call home," Richardson told the Saints website.

"Since my debut, the staff, players and fans have been very supportive. I can't wait to repay them for their faith."