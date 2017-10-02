Bryson Goodwin: Warrington Wolves sign New Zealand international

Bryson Goodwin scored eight tries and 13 goals in 10 appearances for New Zealand

Warrington Wolves have signed New Zealand international Bryson Goodwin on a two-year deal from Leigh Centurions.

In June, the 31-year-old agreed to join Leigh from NRL side South Sydney Rabbitohs for the start of 2018.

Leigh owner Derek Beaumont said his club, who have been relegated from Super League, were made a "very strong and lucrative" offer by Warrington.

"We approached Leigh with an offer and fortunately they accepted," Warrington chief executive Karl Fitzpatrick said.

"Bryson has got outstanding leadership qualities both off and on the pitch and will be a real asset to the team."

Beaumont added: "Once I was aware that Bryson had strong interest from a safe Super League club and would take that option should we get relegated, I took the decision to accept a very strong and lucrative offer from Warrington.

"I appreciate the straight and direct way in which (Warrington owner) Simon Moran dealt with this and I acted in what I believe were the best interests of all parties even if we had stayed up."

After making his NRL debut for Cronulla Sharks in 2007, Goodwin moved to Canterbury Bulldogs and later joined the Rabbitohs, with whom he won the 2014 NRL Grand Final.

He has played for New Zealand 10 times, including at the 2009 Four Nations and at the 2013 World Cup.

"I really like the Super League," said Goodwin. "From what I've seen it's a really good competition and is getting better and better every year. The quality is high and am looking forward to playing in it"