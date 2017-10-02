Sean O'Loughlin: Wigan Warriors captain signs new contract with Super League club

Sean O'Loughlin made 26 appearances for Wigan Warriors this season

Wigan Warriors captain Sean O'Loughlin has signed a new deal with the club.

The 34-year-old began his career with Warriors and made his first appearance for the Super League side in 2002.

O'Loughlin has won three Super League rings at Wigan and led them to a first World Club Challenge win in 23 years when they beat Cronulla in February.

"You can't say anyone has contributed more over the past 10 years than him," chairman Ian Lenagan said on Wigan's Twitter feed.

"He has led us for the past 10 years and has that Wigan DNA in his blood."

England captain O'Loughlin was included in the 2017 Super League Dream Team this season, the sixth time he has featured, and was named Wigan's player of the year at their end of season dinner.

Wigan, who finished fifth in Super League this term, failed to win any of the eight games that O'Loughlin did not feature in this season.

The loose forward will lead England in this year's Rugby League World Cup in Australia in November.