BBC Sport - Super League semi-final: Liam Sutcliffe's try puts Leeds Rhinos in Grand Final
Sutcliffe try secures stunning win for Leeds Rhinos
- From the section Rugby League
Watch Liam Sutcliffe score the winning try for Leeds Rhinos against Hull FC to send them through to a record-equalling 10th Super League Grand Final.
MATCH REPORT: Leeds Rhinos 18-16 Hull FC
Watch highlights from the Super League semi-finals on Saturday, 30 September at 13:15 BST on BBC One and the BBC Sport website & app.
Available to UK users only.
