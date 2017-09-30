BBC Sport - Super League semi-final: Liam Sutcliffe's try puts Leeds Rhinos in Grand Final

Sutcliffe try secures stunning win for Leeds Rhinos

Watch Liam Sutcliffe score the winning try for Leeds Rhinos against Hull FC to send them through to a record-equalling 10th Super League Grand Final.

MATCH REPORT: Leeds Rhinos 18-16 Hull FC

Watch highlights from the Super League semi-finals on Saturday, 30 September at 13:15 BST on BBC One and the BBC Sport website & app.

Available to UK users only.

Top videos

Video

Sutcliffe try secures stunning win for Leeds Rhinos

Video

Highlights: Bairstow hits record 141 in England win

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Rugby player misses game after lion bite

Video

Highlights: Hamilton 1-4 Rangers

Video

GB's Franklin wins gold at Canoe Slalom Worlds

Video

I was star-struck playing against Rooney - Clucas

Video

The powerlifting soldier who chose to have her leg amputated

Video

Brazil Under-16s score after 12 seconds

Video

Roy falls four short of century

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Pro14 highlights: Scarlets 36-27 Connacht

Video

Gale's dramatic drop-goal sends Castleford into Grand Final

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

A few Aldershot Senior Ski Club members

Summer Slalom Ski Training
Racing to score a try!

Rugbytots East Dorset

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired