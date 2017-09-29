BBC Sport - Marwan Koukash: Salford Red Devils owner talks reasons for leaving club
Koukash tells reasons for leaving Salford
Salford Red Devils owner Marwan Koukash tells BBC North West Tonight about his reasons for handing over control of the Super League club to a community trust.
