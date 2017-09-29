BBC Sport - Super League semi-final: Luke Gale's dramatic drop-goal sends Castleford into Grand Final
Gale's dramatic drop-goal sends Castleford into Grand Final
Watch Luke Gale's golden-point drop-goal in extra-time against St Helens to send Castleford Tigers into the Super League Grand Final for the first time.
MATCH REPORT: Castleford Tigers 23-22 St Helens
Watch highlights from the Super League semi-finals, Saturday 30 September, 13:15 BST on BBC One and the BBC Sport website & app.
Available to UK users only.
