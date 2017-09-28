Marwan Koukash: Salford owner to hand control of club to board of trustees
-
- From the section Rugby League
Salford Red Devils owner Marwan Koukash is to hand over the control of the Super League club to a community trust.
Koukash, 58, wants the club to become "self sufficient".
"I will appoint a board of trustees to include local Salford businessmen and a representative of the fans to be elected by the season ticket holders," Koukash said in a statement.
Salford finished fourth in the regular season but did not qualify for the play-offs following the Super 8s.
More to follow.