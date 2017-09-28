Adam Walne: Huddersfield Giants sign prop from Salford Red Devils

Adam Walne
Adam Walne is brother of Jordan Walne who still plays for Salford

Huddersfield have signed Salford prop Adam Walne on a three-year deal.

The 26-year-old, who has also played for Workington Town and Barrow Raiders, becomes the first new signing for the Giants for the 2018 season.

Walne said: "Obviously there are a few reasons for joining the Giants. It's a club with a lot of history.

"The coach Rick Stone has been a big factor in me joining. I've heard a lot of good things about the club and the players here."

Stone added: "He had a good season in 2017. It was interrupted a bit because of injury but he came back and played the last couple of games.

"He's a really tough, uncompromising forward who is going to add a lot to us. We haven't made a lot of changes to our squad this year but this is a really important signing, especially having another senior forward."

