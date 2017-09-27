Super League Grand Final: Old Trafford continues as host venue until 2020

Old Trafford has been the home of the Super League Grand Final since 1998.

Old Trafford will continue to host the Super League Grand Final until 2020 after a new three-year deal was agreed.

Manchester United FC's 75,643-capacity stadium has been the venue for every Grand Final since its inception in 1998.

This year's showpiece takes place on Saturday 7 October.

"Grand Final night at Old Trafford under lights is an iconic event that the sport should be proud of," Super League chief executive Nigel Wood said.

"We're approaching the 20th final at Old Trafford and each one has delivered great sporting drama and first-class entertainment."

The Super League semi-finals take place this week, with Castleford Tigers facing St Helens on Thursday (19:45 BST) and Leeds Rhinos meeting Challenge Cup winners Hull FC on Friday (19:45 BST).