Super League semi-final: Leeds Rhinos v Hull FC

Betfred Super League semi-final Venue: Headingley Carnegie Date: Friday, 29 September Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Commentary on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra and BBC local radio via the BBC Sport website and app, plus live scores online.

Grand Final veterans Leeds Rhinos can end Hull FC's double hopes if they continue their Headingley winning streak in Friday's play-off semi-final.

The Rhinos, who have won seven of nine final appearances, have beaten Challenge Cup winners Hull on each of their last 12 visits.

Leeds have added Brett Ferres, Stevie Ward and Brad Singleton to their squad.

Hull, one-time finalists in 2006, make one change with Jordan Thompson in for outgoing winger Steve Michaels.

The winners will face the victors in the first semi-final between Castleford Tigers and St Helens on Thursday.

Redemption for Rhinos

Rob Burrow is retiring at the end of the season to join Leeds' academy coaching staff

The past two seasons have been absolute contrasts for Leeds Rhinos, with the historic treble of 2015 followed by a bottom-four finish in Super League last term.

Rhinos CEO Gary Hetherington kept faith with head coach Brian McDermott despite the slump, which came on the back of a heavily flooded training ground and the departures of three club legends in Kylie Leuluai, Jamie Peacock and Kevin Sinfield.

This season has seen the Rhinos back among the top-four elite, in spite of the odd blip such as the 66-10 defeat by Castleford in round five.

Off-season addition Matt Parcell has given Leeds spark from hooker, while Danny McGuire and Rob Burrow, two more legends of the 'Golden Generation' to depart at the end of the campaign, have returned to their 2004 pomp.

"We experienced this a couple of years ago [with Leuluai, Peacock and Sinfield], but we've got to play well." McDermott told BBC Radio Leeds.

"We'd do it anyway for Rob and Magsy, but we've got to put that emotion to one side. There might some nervous emotion about them leaving that we have to manage."

Can Hull quash another hoodoo?

Gareth Ellis lifts the Challenge Cup for Hull in their seventh attempt at a Wembley success in 2016

Hull are also waving goodbye to a latter-day legend in former Leeds back-rower Gareth Ellis, whose retirement to become football manager at the club at the end of the season comes after lifting back-to-back Challenge Cups in the black and white.

Last year's Wembley win against Warrington ended an 87-year wait to win at the national stadium, and was followed up by victory against Wigan in August to reclaim the prize.

Having smashed that unwanted record, the onus is on to overcome a winless run at Headingley going back to 2007.

"That's a little bit more motivation to break that," Radford told BBC Radio Humberside.

"We'll be speaking about that during the build-up."

Teams

Leeds (from): Golding, Briscoe, Watkins, Moon, Hall, McGuire, Burrow, Parcell, Cuthbertson, Jones-Buchanan, Ablett, Ward, Sutcliffe, Singleton, Garbutt, Keinhorst, Ferres, Mullally, Walker

Hull FC (from): Shaul, Fonua, Tuimavave, Griffin, Talanoa, Kelly, Sneyd, Taylor, Houghton, Watts, Minichiello, Ellis, Connor, Green, Thompson, Washbrook, Manu, Bowden, Fash