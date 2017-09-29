Million Pound Game: Leigh Centurions v Catalans Dragons

Leigh-born hooker Micky Higham captained his hometown team to promotion last season

Million Pound Game Venue: Leigh Sports Village Date: Saturday, 30 September Kick-off: 15:00 BST Coverage: Commentary on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra and BBC local radio via the BBC Sport website and app, plus live scores online.

Leigh Centurions have home advantage in the Million Pound Game 'shoot-out' to secure Super League status against Catalans Dragons on Saturday.

The Centurions were relegated on their last stint in the top tier, while the Dragons have never been relegated since entering the league in 2006.

Mitch Brown and Micky Higham return to the Leigh squad, but former Dragons hooker Eloi Pelissier misses out.

Catalans bring Greg Bird and Laurent Belmas into their squad.

Of the three meetings so far this season, Catalans won both regular season games but Leigh convincingly won in Perpignan during the Qualifiers.

Avoiding a 'one season wonder' tag

Matty Dawson's 14 tries in 30 games have been a bright point for Leigh

Leigh's promotion to Super League last season via the Qualifiers was seen as a success for the structure of the competition, proving that a team from the Championship could overcome the top-tier sides.

They beat Huddersfield, Hull KR and Salford of the Super League during the Qualifiers in 2016 to gain promotion, but have found the week-to-week grind of the elite division a tough prospect.

With 17 defeats from 23 games, Neil Jukes' side, on paper, have had a tough season, but wins against St Helens, Wigan and Hull FC suggest promise.

"We weren't far off all year and I don't think we've been far off in the 8s," Jukes told BBC Radio Manchester.

"We lost a game by two, we lost a game by four and had some tough calls, on a different day we're sat on 12 points.

"In particular, in the past two games, we put some nice players together and shown some grit and determination - we're confident but it's a whole new experience."

End of the 'European' Super League?

Catalans fans bring colour to the Super League terraces, but perhaps not for 2018.

Before the grand expansion plans of Toronto and North America, the decision to set up a team in the southern France hotbed of Perpignan for 2006 was a novel step.

Catalans Dragons, bringing together home-grown French talent and Antipodean imports, have been a success story with strong home crowds and a unique matchday experience.

Quality players such as Steve Menzies, Greg Bird, Clint Greenshields and Stacey Jones wore the 'Sang et Or' colours, while domestic internationals Remi Casty, David Ferriol, Gregory Mounis and Morgan Escare were all brought through the system.

However, 2017 has been hugely disappointing for the Dragons, who parted company with club legend Laurent Frayssinous as form stuttered and the subsequent appointment of former England coach Steve McNamara has failed to steady the ship.

The loss through suspension of full-back Tony Gigot following an appeal by the French Anti-Doping organisation was a blow, but a strong squad on paper has, arguably, underachieved.

Even Centurions owner Derek Beaumont has lamented the possible loss of Catalans to the Super League next season, in spite of the 'winner takes all' nature of the Million Pound Game.

"The unfortunate thing is (Catalans staying up) would be at our expense. I don't want that as, selfishly, I've got to look after my club," said Beaumont.

"I think it would be devastating for the game to lose Catalans. I think we need to grow the sport."

Teams

Leigh (from); Brown, Burr, Clare, Crooks, Dawson, Drinkwater, Fleming, Hampshire, Hansen, Higham, Hood, Hopkins, Langi, Maria, Paterson, Reynolds, Richards, Stewart, Tickle

Catalans (from): Inu, Wiliame, Yaha, Walsh, Myler, Moa, Aiton, Anderson, Horo, Bird, Bousquet, Garcia, Baitieri, Duport, Thornley, Albert, Margalet, Belmas, Tierney