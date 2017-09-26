Luke Gale: Castleford scrum-half aiming to be fit for St Helens semi-final showdown

Luke Gale is one of six Castleford players in the Super League Dream Team

Castleford and England scrum-half Luke Gale hopes to play in Thursday's play-off semi-final against St Helens only 16 days after an appendix operation.

Surgery was performed the day after he experienced abdominal pain and it was originally thought Gale could miss the rest of the season.

But he has returned to training and will have a fitness test on Wednesday.

"I feel great, just building up the rehab day by day," the 29-year-old told BBC Radio Leeds.

"Contact is the issue but I'm feeling OK, I'm feeling good, get knocked about Wednesday and we'll see."

Gale has scored 13 tries in 29 games this season, but said he would not consider playing unless he is 100%

"I wouldn't play if I felt like I was going to let the boys down. We've come too far for that," he said.

"It'll be a wise decision, it won't be a selfish one."