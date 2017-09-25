Super League Dream Team: Six Castleford Tigers players in team of 2017 season

Michael Shenton's Castleford won 25 of their 30 Super League matches to finish top of the table

Castleford Tigers' dominance of Super League in 2017 has been reflected in six Dream Team selections.

Man of Steel nominees Zak Hardaker and Luke Gale are joined by Greg Eden, Michael Shenton, Grant Millington and Mike McMeeken in the 13-man line-up.

The third of the player award nominees, Albert Kelly, is one of two players from Challenge Cup winners Hull FC.

Leeds, St Helens, Wigan, Salford and Huddersfield all contribute one player each to the Dream Team.

Castleford's runaway League Leaders' Shield success, with 25 league wins from 30 games, impressed the panel of journalists, broadcasters and experts who submitted their votes for the team of the season.

The two Super League semi-finals - Castleford v St Helens and Leeds Rhinos v Hull FC - take place on Thursday and Friday respectively, with the winners progressing to the Grand Final at Old Trafford on 7 October.

Super League Dream Team