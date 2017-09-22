Man of Steel: Luke Gale, Zak Hardaker and Albert Kelly on shortlist

(L-R) Luke Gale, Zak Hardaker and Albert Kelly, whose nominations reflect the dominant seasons their clubs have enjoyed

Castleford backs Luke Gale and Zak Hardaker will go up against Hull FC stand-off Albert Kelly for 2017's Steve Prescott Man of Steel award.

England half-back Gale, 29, and 2015 winner Hardaker, 25, helped the Tigers claim the League Leaders Shield.

Kelly, 26, was a Challenge Cup winner last month as Hull retained the trophy at Wembley against Wigan.

St Helens' Morgan Knowles and Regan Grace plus Wigan centre Oliver Gildart are up for the young player prize.

Gale or Kelly haven't been previously nominated for the award, but Hardaker won it two years ago while playing for Leeds Rhinos when he pipped Adam Cuthbertson and Alex Walmsley.

The dominance of Castleford Tigers in the regular season and Super 8s has clearly influenced their two nominations.

Gale, as the creative force, has weighed in with 13 Super League tries, 20 assists, 129 goals and 10 successful 40-20 kicks.

Hardaker from full-back has crossed 11 times, created 18 tries and racked up 3,257 metres.

Kelly, who moved across the city of Hull from Rovers for 2017, is equally as important to Hull with 18 tries, 11 assists and an impressive 513 tackles - the most of any back in the Airlie Birds side.

Only four scrum-halves - the last of which was Danny Brough in 2013 - have won the award, while former Tigers favourite Rangi Chase was the last stand-off to take the prize in 2011.

Hardaker was the sixth full-back to take the honour and would be only the fourth player to win the award on multiple occasions if successful.