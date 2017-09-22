BBC Sport - Super 8s: 'Ben Barba magic' sets up St Helens try
'Barba magic' sets up Saints try
- From the section Rugby League
St Helens' Ben Barba creates a bit of "magic" for Mark Percival to finish and open the scoring for Saints in their 30-4 victory away to Salford Red Devils in the Super 8s.
MATCH REPORT: Salford Red Devils 4-30 St Helens
Watch all the tries from the weekend on the Super League Show.
Available to UK users only.
