BBC Sport - Super 8s: 'Ben Barba magic' sets up St Helens try

'Barba magic' sets up Saints try

St Helens' Ben Barba creates a bit of "magic" for Mark Percival to finish and open the scoring for Saints in their 30-4 victory away to Salford Red Devils in the Super 8s.

MATCH REPORT: Salford Red Devils 4-30 St Helens

Watch all the tries from the weekend on the Super League Show.

Available to UK users only.

Top videos

Video

'Barba magic' sets up Saints try

Video

Speed climber v milk-drinking & biscuit-eating

  • From the section Sport
Video

'His shooting is laughable!' - Hart on West Ham welcome

Video

Liverpool 'obviously have problems' - Klopp

Video

Gurley hat-trick delights fantasy football players

Video

The NFL Show

Video

'I'm not the same Lizzie' after appendix surgery

  • From the section Cycling
Video

Fury's 'hardcore' Lakes training regime

  • From the section Boxing
Video

Dion Dublin Meets Darren Fletcher

Video

Froome misses out on world title to Dumoulin

  • From the section Cycling
Video

FA chief executive explains Sampson sacking

Video

'Nothing calculated' about Sanchez selection

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugbytots having fun!

Rugbytots Chilterns
Rugbytot running with the ball.

Rugbytots SE Cheshire and Staffordshire Moorlands

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired