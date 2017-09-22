Garry Lo: Castleford Tigers sign Sheffield Eagles winger on two-year deal

Garry Lo
Garry Lo has scored 45 tries in 44 Sheffield Eagles appearances

Castleford have signed Sheffield Eagles winger Garry Lo on a two-year deal.

The 23-year-old Papua New Guinea international has scored 33 tries in 28 Championship matches this season.

The Tigers have agreed that Lo can return to the Eagles on loan when he is not needed by the Super League side.

He said: "I'm speechless. To be given this opportunity is a dream come true for me. To get the chance to test myself at the highest level in Super League is so exciting."

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Featured

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugbytots having fun!

Rugbytots Chilterns
Rugbytot running with the ball.

Rugbytots SE Cheshire and Staffordshire Moorlands

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired