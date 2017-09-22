Garry Lo: Castleford Tigers sign Sheffield Eagles winger on two-year deal

Garry Lo has scored 45 tries in 44 Sheffield Eagles appearances

Castleford have signed Sheffield Eagles winger Garry Lo on a two-year deal.

The 23-year-old Papua New Guinea international has scored 33 tries in 28 Championship matches this season.

The Tigers have agreed that Lo can return to the Eagles on loan when he is not needed by the Super League side.

He said: "I'm speechless. To be given this opportunity is a dream come true for me. To get the chance to test myself at the highest level in Super League is so exciting."