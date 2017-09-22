The Qualifiers: Catalans Dragons v Widnes Vikings

Corey Thompson could play his final game for Widnes before his move to Wests Tigers in 2018

The Qualifiers Venue: Stade Gilbert Brutus Date: Saturday, 23 September Kick-off: 17:15 BST Coverage: Commentary on BBC local radio via the BBC Sport website and app, plus live scores online.

Widnes travel to Catalans Dragons for a game which for the winner automatically secures a Super League place in 2018 and avoids the Million Pound Game play-off against Leigh Centurions.

Denis Betts' side could also draw to retain their status, as they have a superior points difference.

The Dragons, never relegated from the top tier in their 11-year history, add Laurent Belmas to replace Thomas Bosc.

Corey Thompson and Aaron Heremaia come into Widnes' 19-man squad.

Thompson, who is leaving the Vikings at the end of the season, and Kiwi hooker Heremaia step in for Jordan Johnstone and Lloyd White.

Widnes have been in Super League ever since their licensing application was accepted and they were reintroduced to the top tier for the 2012 season.

That ended a seven-year absence from the top flight following relegation in 2004.

Last season, Huddersfield rounded off their Super 8s campaign by beating Hull KR in similar 'shoot-out' circumstances, thanks to a Danny Brough drop-goal.

Widnes head coach Denis Betts told BBC Sport: "It's a big challenge, it's exciting. We're going over there with a massive task, a win gets our Super League status guaranteed.

"We're pretty confident of going over there and getting a result. We have to normalise it, make it as though it's any other week.

"Without being flippant, we all know what is at stake, we've got to try to take away that playing the game every single day, become fatigued before we get there by mentally draining ourselves."

Catalans (from): Inu, Wiliame, Walsh, Myler, Moa, Aiton, Anderson, Horo, Bousquet, Garcia, Baitieri, Duport, Thornley, Albert, Da Costa, Margalet, Belmas, Navarrete, Tierney.

Widnes (from): Buchanan, Burke, Cahill, Chamberlain, Craven, Dudson, Gerrard, Gilmore, Heremaia, Houston, Ince, Manuoakafoa, Marsh, Mellor, Olbison, Runciman, Thompson, Walker, Whitley.