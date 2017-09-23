The Qualifiers: Warrington Wolves 46-24 Hull Kingston Rovers

Andre Savelio had only previously scored four Super League tries this season

Qualifiers Warrington Wolves (16) 46 Tries: Pomeroy 2, Savelio 2, Ratchford, Dwyer, Hiku, Currie, Livett Goals: Livett 4, Gidley Hull KR (18) 24 Tries: Oakes 2, Shaw 2 Goals: Ellis 4

Warrington gave coach Tony Smith a good send-off as they came from 18-4 down to beat Hull KR in The Qualifiers.

After Ben Pomeroy's early unconverted try, Wire were hit by three converted tries from the Rovers wingers, Will Oakes and Ryan Shaw, who scored two.

But the hosts rallied with tries from Stefan Ratchford and Brad Dwyer.

They got seven more in a rampant second half, two of them from Andre Savelio, with a second try for Pomeroy, Rovers replying with a second try for Oakes.

In Smith's final game in charge after nine seasons with the Wolves, and with both sides having already secured Super League status, the game eventually went to form in the Qualifiers table as first-placed Wire beat second-placed Rovers.

Peta Hiku, Ben Currie also got on the scoresheet, as did Harvey Livett late on, to supplement his four conversions.

There was also a successful conversion of Currie's try from Australian half-back Kurt Gidley, when he took over kicking duties, to mark his own farewell.

Former Huddersfield, Leeds and GB boss Tony Smith was the longest-serving coach in the Premiership, having taken charge of Warrington in March 2009

Warrington: Ratchford; Russell, Livett, Hiku, Pomeroy; Brown, Gidley; Hill, Clark, Sims, Currie, Hughes, Cooper.

Replacements: Dwyer, Jullien, Philbin, Savelio.

Sinbin: Hughes (50)

Hull KR: Cockayne; Shaw, Marsh, Minns, Oakes; Atkin, Ellis; Jewitt, Lawler, Mulhern, Greenwood, Blair, Kavanagh.

Replacements: Clarkson, Clark, Dockar-Clay, Moss.

Referee: Gareth Hewer (RFL).