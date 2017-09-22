Super 8s: Wakefield Trinity v Wigan Warriors

Dean Hadley has made 15 appearances for Wakefield since joining on loan from Hull FC

Super 8s Venue: Beaumont Legal Stadium Date: Saturday, 23 September Kick-off: 15:15 BST Coverage: Commentary on BBC local radio via the BBC Sport website and app, plus live scores online.

Wakefield Trinity make two changes to their side for their final home game of the season as they welcome Wigan Warriors to Belle Vue.

Dean Hadley comes back from suspension along with Sam Williams as they replace James Hasson and Tyler Randell.

Wigan also make two changes as captain Sean O'Loughlin and Joe Bretherton return for Joe Burgess and Jack Wells.

Wakefield cannot reach the top four but Wigan could make the Super League semi-finals if Hull FC lose at Castleford.

Hull FC began the final round of Super 8s fixtures with 33 points compared to Wigan's 31, but the Warriors' superior points difference means they will qualify for the top four if they beat Wakefield and Hull lose.

If Hull draw or win against Cas, Wigan will have to win by a significant points margin to knock St Helens out of the top four after they beat Salford on Thursday.

Wakefield (from): Annakin, Arona, Arundel, Ashurst, Caton-Brown, England, Fifita, Finn, Grix, Hadley, Hirst, Huby, Jones-Bishop, Kirmond, Lyne, Miller, Tupou, Williams, Wood.

Wigan (from): Bateman, Bretherton, Clubb, Davies, Farrell, Gelling, Gildart, Isa, Leuluai, Marshall, Mcilorum, Nuuausala, O'Loughlin, Powell, Sutton, Tautai, J Tomkins, S Tomkins, Williams.

Referee: Robert Hicks