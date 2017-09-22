The Qualifiers: London Broncos 4-41 Leigh Centurions

Harrison Hansen was both a Grand Final and Challenge Cup winner in his time at Wigan

Super 8s London Broncos (0) 4 Tries: Gee Leigh (12) 41 Tries: Fleming, Hansen, Hopkins, Clare, Reynolds, Drinkwater, Maria Goals: Reynolds 6 Drop goal: Drinkwater

Leigh warmed up for the Million Pound Game with five second-half tries in a comfortable win over London Broncos.

The visitors led 12-0 at the break after first-half tries from Matthew Fleming and Harrison Hansen.

Sam Hopkins, James Clare, Ben Reynolds, Josh Drinkwater and Anton Maria went over to earn the Centurions their fourth Qualifiers win in seven games.

Forward Matt Gee crossed for a consolation try for the Broncos, whose promotion hopes ended last weekend.

Neil Jukes' Leigh side must wait on Catalans Dragons' match with Widnes in France on Saturday.

A Widnes win will mean Leigh are at home for the Million Pound Game against the Dragons.

But if the French side win in Perpignan, they will be safe and Leigh, depending on points difference, will play Widnes in the winner-takes-all Million Pound clash.

Broncos coach Andrew Henderson:

"We had an opportunity to be strong at home, as we have been all season, to put in a performance and deliver a result for the fans and the club and to ourselves, but I have to be honest - that was embarrassing.

"I feel let down by that performance, the nature of how we played. There were signs last week and I was hoping we would make amends but I think we were even worse.

"We just were nowhere near at the races. A lot of players had put the cue on the rack and were not prepared to go down fighting."

Leigh boss Neil Jukes:

"Everybody was talking about the deficit in points, and trying to make sure that other than a freaky result in France, we try and play that last game for our lives, in front of our own families and on our own pitch.

"We couldn't do any more than what we asked the players to do. To put those points on them at their place and defend like we did is really pleasing.

"It takes us into that final with a bit of momentum and a bit of confidence. But whoever we play it is going to be something new for me."

London Broncos: Walker; Williams, Hellewell, Channing, Kear; Sammut, Barthau; Battye, Cunningham, Evans, Gee, Pitts, Davis.

Replacements: Boudebza, Garside, Spencer, Bienek.

Leigh: Hampshire; Dawson, Crooks, Fleming, Clare; Reynolds, Drinkwater; Maria, Hood, Tickle, Vea, Stewart, Burr.

Replacements: Pelissier, Hansen, Hopkins, Richards.

Referee: Chris Kendall (RFL).