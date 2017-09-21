Super 8s: Huddersfield Giants v Leeds Rhinos

From the section

Sebastine Ikahihifo has made 27 Super League appearances this season without scoring a try

Super 8s Venue: John Smith's Stadium Date: Friday, 22 September Kick-off: 20:00 BST Coverage: Commentary on BBC local radio via the BBC Sport website and app, plus live scores online.

Huddersfield Giants coach Rick Stone brings in Sebastine Ikahihifo and Nathan Mason for injured duo Oliver Roberts and Dale Ferguson.

Prop Sam Rapira plays his last game for the club before joining Toulouse.

Leeds Rhinos coach Brian McDermott welcomes back Jordan Lilley and Jack Walker, who is returning after injury.

Brad Singleton and Stevie Ward have minor injuries and are rested with the Rhinos having already confirmed their place in the play-offs.

Huddersfield (from): McGillvary, Gaskell, Brough, Rapira, Hinchcliffe, Lawrence, Leeming, Ikahihifo, Ta'ai, Clough, Mason, Smith, Dickinson, Wood, McIntosh, Mellor, O'Brien, Turner, Rankin.

Leeds (from): Golding, Briscoe, Watkins, Moon, Hall, McGuire, Burrow, Parcell, Cuthbertson, Jones-Buchanan, Ablett, Sutcliffe, Delaney, Garbutt, Keinhorst, Ferres, Mullally, Lilley, Walker.