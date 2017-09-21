Super 8s: Castleford Tigers v Hull FC

Castleford prop Andy Lynch is retiring at the end of the season

Super 8s Venue: Mend A Hose Jungle Date: Friday, 22 September Kick-off: 20:00 BST Coverage: Commentary on BBC local radio via the BBC Sport website and app, plus live scores online.

Castleford coach Daryl Powell makes six changes to the team that beat Wigan.

Zak Hardaker, Oliver Holmes, Nathan Massey, Grant Millington, Adam Milner and Michael Shenton are rested, with Jy Hitchcox, Tuoyo Egodo, Andy Lynch, Ben Roberts, Will Maher and Conor Fitzsimmons coming in for the leaders.

Hull FC welcome back Chris Green after he missed the past four games with appendicitis.

Lee Radford's men will confirm a semi-final spot if they avoid defeat.

A win would seal third place for the Black and Whites, meaning they would face Leeds away in their semi-final, while a loss would allow Wigan the chance to overhaul them with victory in their final match against Wakefield on Saturday.

Castleford (from): Cook, Eden, Edogo, Fitzsimmons, Foster, Hitchcox, Holmes, Larroyer, Lynch, Maher, McMeeken, McShane, Minikin, Monaghan, Roberts, Sene-Lefao, Springer, Trueman, Webster.

Hull FC (from): Shaul, Fonua, Tuimavave, Griffin, Talanoa, Kelly, Sneyd, Taylor, Houghton, Watts, Minichiello, Ellis, Connor, Green, Washbrook, Michaels, Manu, Bowden, Fash.