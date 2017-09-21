Super 8s: Salford Red Devils v St Helens

Mark Percival has scored 15 tries in 2017

Super 8s Venue: AJ Bell Stadium Date: Thursday, 21 September Kick-off: 20:00 BST Coverage: Commentary on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra, local radio via the BBC Sport website and app, plus live scores online.

Centre Mark Percival makes his 100th appearance for St Helens as they look for the win that should be enough to clinch their play-off place.

Head coach Justin Holbrook names the same 19-man squad that took Saints back into top-four contention with a 40-16 victory over Huddersfield.

Salford are without forward George Griffin (knock) but Kris Welham is fit again after a toe injury.

The Red Devils' play-off hopes were ended by their 44-2 defeat by Leeds.

Four teams are still in with a shout of the last two semi-final spots with Saints and Hull FC in pole position, Wigan and Wakefield - who face each other - looking to capitalise on any slip-ups.

Salford (from): Bibby, Brining, Evalds, Welham, Hauraki, Jones, Kopczak, Lannon, Lui, McCarthy, Murdoch-Masila, Murray, O'Brien, Sa'u, Tomkins, Vatuvei, Adam Walne, Jordan Walne, Wood.

St Helens (from): Lomax, Makinson, Morgan, Percival, Fages, Smith, Walmsley, Roby, Amor, Wilkin, McCarthy-Scarsbrook, Douglas, Thompson, Peyroux, Knowles, Richardson, Grace, Taia, Barba.