Matty Blythe and Kevin Penny: Warrington pair to depart after 2017 season

Matty Blythe and Kevin Penny both left Warrington for spells away before returning to the Hallowell Jones Stadium

Centre Matty Blythe and winger Kevin Penny will leave Warrington Wolves at the end of the 2017 season.

Penny, 29, returned for a second Wolves spell in 2014 and has scored 63 tries in 93 games for the primrose and blue.

Versatile Blythe, 28, also rejoined Warrington in 2017 having spent four years at Bradford and he has scored 12 tries in 63 games over his two spells.

"We would like to thank both players for their contributions," chief executive Karl Fitzpatrick said.

Head coach Tony Smith is also leaving at the end of the season, as are hooker Brad Dwyer - heading for Leeds - veteran half-back Kurt Gidley and Toronto-bound prop Ashton Sims.